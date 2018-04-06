Karlie Kloss uses Melatonin drops to help her sleep on planes.

The 25-year-old model has partnered with luggage brand Away to create a capsule collection that supports the modern traveller as they navigate the world and because her hectic schedule doesn't allow her much downtime, she needs to use her hours in the air to get some much-needed rest.

Karlie takes the hormone supplement to ensure she can drift off to sleep and not be distracted mid-flight.

Speaking to Glamour.com she said: ''My schedule doesn't always allow for a ton of downtime, especially when I'm traveling ... Planes can be really dry, so I try to drink a lot of water before and during my flight to stay hydrated. On long flights, I use Melatonin drops to help me sleep and I'll also shamelessly do face masks mid-flight to refresh my skin. Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil mask is one of my favorites. I also carry my favourite snack, dark chocolate.''

And when Karlie lands she makes sure to keep active rather than sleeping to help her fight jet lag and maintain a good schedule.

She said: ''I push myself to move. After a long flight, I'll work out at the hotel gym or go on a run to explore my new surroundings. While it's sometimes a struggle to get moving, having that extra burst of energy helps me stay up and adjust to the time change.''

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Karlie admits exercise is massively important to her and she makes sure she hits the gym regularly to keep her body healthy, and she then uses meditation to keep her mind in good working order.

She explained: ''It's really important to recharge your mind and body - even if it's just for a few minutes. I work out three to four times a week, and when I'm in between meetings or have a few minutes to spare, I'll meditate or listen to a podcast or audiobook. Taking the time to do things that will strengthen your mind and body is so important.''