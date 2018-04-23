Karlie Kloss says becoming an Estée Lauder ambassador is a dream come true.

The 25-year-old model was announced as the newest face of the global beauty brand - following in the steps of Eva Mendes, Kendall Jenner and Elizabeth Hurley - and the blonde beauty has admitted that she used to keep a ''journal'' about her future milestones when she travelled between jobs as a young model and admits working with the brand was at the top of her ''bucket list''.

She gushed: ''My entire career, having a beauty contract has been at the top of my bucket list, when I was on an airplane commuting between my life as a high school student in St. Louis and my parallel life as a fashion model in NYC, I would journal about my dreams. I have to find that journal that says, 'Bucket List: Estée Lauder beauty contract.' It's surreal, and I'm really grateful and excited.''

And Karlie - who founded 'Kode With Klossy' to teach girls how to code and equip the next generation with tech skills - is excited for the beauty industry to become more revolutionary and wants to dispel the thought that you have to be ''vain'' to embrace your beauty.

In an interview with the brand, she said: ''Beauty is not always about being frivolous or vain. I actually think beauty and tech sit at this really unique intersection with so much power and opportunity to innovate and be creative, throughout my own career, I've watched the increased emergence of fashion and tech, from the rise of ecommerce and wearable tech to 3D photo shoots. These two worlds will only become more intertwined, which will lead to many more changes and innovations in the industry in the coming years.''

Karlie's first campaign will be aired in July across social media, TV, print and global adverts and will feature the brand's iconic products such as Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme.