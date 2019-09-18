Karlie Kloss believes fragrance ''completes'' her look.

The 27-year-old model - who is the face of Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Fragrances - thinks perfume is the ultimate accessory because it is so ''personal'' to the user and it can finish off any outfit.

She said: ''Ms. Herrera always references fragrance as an invisible accessory, which really is so true. No matter what you're wearing when you put your fragrance on it just completes your look. It's so personal and a part of your aura.''

The 'Project Runway' host thinks it is important to get a good night's sleep and to exercise well as it helps her to feel ''centred and present'' and she knows she can banish any negative thoughts by going running.

She told MarieClaire.com: ''I'm really affected by how I feel in my body. When I take care of myself, get a good night's sleep, and break a sweat first thing in the morning I feel the most centered and present in who I am.

''When I'm feeling negative, I go for a run. It helps me shift my perspective, clear my mind, and get things back in check. It helps me get out of my head and into my body.''

When she isn't working, Karlie - who is married to Joshua Kushner - doesn't wear a lot of make-up and likes to keep her skincare routine as simple as possible.

She said: ''With my beauty routine, I like to keep it simple. In the mornings, I like to do lymphatic drainage massage on my face with my hands or a jade roller.

''On a daily basis, I keep my make-up very minimal.''