Karlie Kloss has teamed up with Shantell Martin to design a limited edition hoodie.

The 27-year-old fashion model - who founded coding camp 'Kode with Klossy' - and the British designer have joined forces to celebrate Computer Science Education Week this week and help raise money for Karlie's coding initiative.

Shantell - who has a background in technology and coding - collaborated with the supermodel to create a hoodie imprinted with a white design featuring various coding symbols and the words ''Kode More''.

Speaking to People, Karlie said: ''Shantell is such an incredible artist - her work is both simple and complex, focused and multifaceted.

''She embodies the passion and creativity our 'Kode with Klossy' scholars bring to their work in our classrooms. We collaborated with Shantell on this design to reimagine the outdated coder hoodie and create something that reflects the next generation of leaders in tech.''

Shantell told WWD on Wednesday (11.12.19): ''I remember the first time Karlie and I were talking years ago, we were talking about codes and all these things. Fast forward a few years, it just seems like a nice fit. I get to bring the art and creativity side into an area that I'm already invested in and that I have an interest in.''

The 'Project Runway' host first launched her nonprofit organisation back in 2015 to encourage young girls to develop their interest in computer science and software engineering.

The program also offers a free two-week camp every summer for girls aged between 13 to 18 years old.

The hoodies are available to buy on the website from £40 with 100 percent of the proceeds go towards funding the young girls to attend the camp for free.

Shantell also hopes the quirky design will help recognise how fashion is one way to spread messages and encourage growth.

She added: ''It's important to share messages of impact, growth and education in as many areas as we can -- be it fashion, art, technology or commerce in some ways. That's where we have the biggest reach and the biggest impact.''