Karlie Kloss stars in the campaign for Adidas' new collection.

The 24-year-old model fronts the sportswear giant's commercial for their latest Warp Knit athleisure capsule, and the new innovative seamless designs are designed from high compression fabrics, which provide breathability, support and comfort to the wearer to enable them to move around freely.

And the blonde-haired beauty believes the creations are the ''perfect blend'' of ''performance, beauty and comfort'' because they leave her feeling ''supported'' when she is undergoing a gruelling workout.

Speaking about the design, the catwalk icon and Adidas ambassador said: ''adidas Warp Knit is the perfect blend of performance, beauty and comfort, and keeps me feeling supported in my toughest workouts.''

The garments are all created with a unique knit structure that allow feminine touches, such as a mesh insert to be added to not only provide an added touch of glamour but also for practical reasons and to allow for ventilation in the items.

And Karlie believes the functionality of every product makes them the ''perfect statement piece'' for anyone, as she will happily adorn the products at any time of the day.

She said: '' As a lover of fashion and fitness, what I'm drawn to most about the adidas warp knit collection is that it is both stylish and functional, making the perfect statement piece. Whether I'm at an early morning photo shoot or heading home from a workout, the beautifully detailed collection transitions easily with my busy schedule.''

The Adidas Warp Knit Collection range from £39.95 to just under £100 for crop tops, leggings , t-shirts, turtle necks and one pieces, all of which are available online or in store now.

To shop the complete adidas Warp Knit collection and a get closer look at KarlieKloss visit www.adidas.com/warpknit, and follow @adidasuk on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.