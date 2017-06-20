Karlie Kloss was slammed for being ''too fat and too thin'' by a casting agent on the same day.

The 24-year-old model - who broke into the fashion industry in 2006 aged 14 - has revealed her body weight was the central topic of conversation during an interview for a modelling job, although she wished there wasn't such a focus on women's body shapes in the industry.

Speaking at the 64th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity , which has been obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I was called both too fat and too thin by a casting agent on the same day.''

However, the fashion icon was adamant she was not going to be affected by the comments about her appearance, and she has vowed to focus on her own happiness by remaining strong and healthy.

She explained: ''I don't want to please anyone but myself.''

Although Karlie has graced the runway for prestigious fashion houses including Victoria's Secret, Elie Saab and Yves Saint Laurent, she has admitted her coding scheme Kode with Klossy is at her ''core''.

Speaking about her other platforms, the catwalk icon said: ''But at my core, I am totally a nerd. I love understanding how things work.''

And Karlie is not bothered computer science is not the ''sexiest thing'' in the world to do, but she is ''passionate'' about the area.

She added: ''[It] is not the sexiest thing [but] I am so passionate about it, and it is genuine.''

Although Karlie is a skilled coder, entrepreneur and fashion muse, she would give ''anything'' to be able to sing.

Speaking previously about other talents she wished she had, she said: ''I would give anything to be able to sing. Or fly. Both are equally impossible for me.''