Karlie Kloss is ''so proud'' of her marriage.

The 27-year-old model tied the knot with Joshua Kushner in October 2018 after six years of dating and although their relationship hasn't always been ''easy'', she wouldn't have done things any differently.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: ''I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world.

''My man and I have been through a lot together and I'm so proud that he's my partner. It has not been easy, but it's worth it and I would make that similar decision a million times again.''

Joshua is the younger brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and political advisor Jared Kushner, leading many to assume Karlie is a supporter of the controversial leader but she insists that isn't the case.

She said: ''I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics.

''I voted as a democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.''

The 'Project Runway' host also urged 'WWHL' presenter Andy Cohen to join her in some voluntary work because they care about similar issues.

She said: ''I'm very passionate about different issues, you know, women's reproductive health.

''I'm very involved with Planned Parenthood, as are you.

''Next time we're both home in St. Louis you should come volunteer with me.''

Karlie converted to Judaism after marrying Joshua and previously claimed her decision chose just how ''strong'' she is.

She said: ''Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak.

''But you know what? Actually, if you've been through what I've experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak.

''It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly.''