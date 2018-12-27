Karlie Kloss has gone on honeymoon, two months after getting married.

The 'Project Runway' host tied the knot with Joshua Kushner in October and now they are celebrating their nuptials with a romantic holiday in South Africa.

Karlie shared a selfie of herself and her spouse during a safari trip on her Instagram account and captioned the image with honey and moon emojis.

The couple - who were together for six years before getting married - have been getting close to nature on their break.

In one image shared by the 26-year-old beauty, she stood in an infinity pool watching an elephant walk by, while another photo was of a yawning lion, to which she added the caption: ''Mood.''

And on her Instagram Story, Karlie shared her excitement after seeing a large family of elephants on Wednesday (26.12.18).

She mouthed to the camera: ''Oh my God.''

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Jared shared a picture of his new wife wearing a straw hat and floral outfit, which he simply captioned: ''South Africa.''

The couple married in a Jewish ceremony in New York in October in front of fewer than 80 guests but are expected to host a larger event for friends and family next year.

A friend who attended said at the time: ''The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple were beaming with happiness.''

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who wore a lace Dior gown - and the entrepreneur announced their engagement in July, weeks after Joshua had popped the question in the Big Apple.

A source said at the time: ''They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they're excited to build their future together.''

Karlie recently admitted she took inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry earlier this year, when picking out her wedding gown.

She said: ''She looked gorgeous on her wedding day. I feel it's a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.

''I'm still kind of enjoying the engagement bliss, but I'm definitely somebody who opts for 'less is more' when it comes to beauty. I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time.''