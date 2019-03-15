Karlie Kloss feels ''really lucky'' to call Taylor Swift a friend.

The 26-year-old model has been good friends with the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker for a number of years, and despite recent rumours that they'd had a falling out, Karlie insists she thinks the singer is ''incredible''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' when asked about Taylor's recent essay for Elle magazine, Karlie said: ''Taylor's incredible, and I feel really lucky to call her a friend and she's one of the hardest-working women. I loved her essay. She's so talented.''

The former Victoria's Secret angel spoke about her bond with Taylor in October last year, when asked if they were still pals.

She said at the time: ''Taylor and I are still really good friends.''

Rumours of a rift between the pair even go back to 2017, when sources squashed claims of a falling out, saying they simply hadn't been spending as much time together because their respective careers had been so hectic.

They said: ''Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends. They had no falling out what so ever. They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides.

''Karlie had many prior commitments - that's why she was not involved in a few of Taylor's music projects like she was last year. They are still good friends though.''

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Taylor did speak about feuds in her Elle essay, when she referenced her famous public fall out with Kim Kardashian West almost three years ago when Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

In her essay, Taylor claimed the feud - in which Kim branded her a ''snake'' - left her feeling ''lower than [she's] ever felt''.

She wrote: ''A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life.

''I learned that disarming someone's petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh. In my experience, I've come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously.''