Karlie Kloss ''loves'' being married to her husband Joshua Kushner, whom she tied the knot with three months ago.
Karlie Kloss ''loves'' being married.
The 26-year-old model tied the knot with her husband Joshua Kushner three months ago, and has said she's ''really happy'' in married life, and although ''nothing has really changed'' in her relationship with Joshua, things feel ''different'' in the ''best ways''.
She said: ''I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy. It's so nice to just have a home base. I can't explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.''
Karlie also praised her spouse for being an ''incredible support'' to her whilst she continues to ''grow'' her career.
She added to reporters at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association: ''I'm sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn't even realise. For me, like every women, [I'm] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who's an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.''
Meanwhile, Karlie previously admitted she follows her ''own moral compass'' within her romance with Josh and likes to keep things to herself when it comes to their relationship.
She said: ''At the end of the day, I've had to make decisions based on my own moral compass - forget what the public says, forget social media. I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications ... It's frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don't think the same happens in conversations with men.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.