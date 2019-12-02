Karlie Kloss always keeps ''a good moisturiser'' with her at all times.

The 27-year-old model thinks its important to take care of her skin wherever she goes and will always carry moisturiser and cleanser with her.

Speaking to Travel and Leisure, she said: ''I really care about making sure I'm taking care of my skin, so a good cleanser and a good moisturiser and hand sanitiser are in my bag at all times. I love Estée Lauder skincare, there's an ANR syrup that I use for everything.''

Karlie had previously opened up about another beauty hack she has - she always carries a teaspoon with her to get a really ''tight curl'' on her lashes.

She said: ''This teaspoon is very functional; it's in my bag at all times for whatever the needs are. One tip and use of a teaspoon that I learned backstage from Pat McGrath at a fashion show way back when was to use a teaspoon to really get a very tight curl on the lash ... you can really get right onto the lid and pinch it. This is my eyelash trick.''

And the blonde beauty is always ''fixing'' her make-up in the ''back of a taxi'' as it's a chance to refresh your look on the go.

She said: ''I don't know about you but I personally find I'm constantly on the go fixing my make-up in the back of a taxi cab, or a bathroom. I need a refresh and to touch up my skin. I take concealer under the eyes, around your nose, around your lips to refresh your look, I like to use concealer over foundation because I don't like that caking look on my skin, if I have an acne spot or dark circles under my eyes I'll use a heavier concealer.''