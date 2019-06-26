Karlie Kloss has laughed off pregnancy rumours after her second wedding party.

The 26-year-old model quipped that she ''loves French fries'' when an Instagram follower asked her if she was expecting a child in a snap of her and husband Joshua Kushner on the dance floor at their recent cowboy-themed bash in Wyoming.

In response to the comment, which read: ''Pregnant?'', Karlie replied: ''not pregnant just love..'', and added the fries and angel face emoji.

The happy couple wed in New York in October last year, but over the weekend they put on a post-wedding celebration with guests including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Karlie admitted it was the ''best weekend ever''.

She shared a picture of fireworks on her Instagram Stories, and added the caption: ''best weekend ever. more later, but for now [sleep emoji] (sic)''

And she wrote on her profile: ''This weekend on cloud nine''

Orlando shared a selfie of him and Katy looking lovingly into one another's eyes, and he wore a cowboy hat for the Western night.

He wrote: ''wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner (sic)''

Karlie's friend Derek Blasberg posted pictures of the couple, including one appearing to be of them performing the traditional Jewish horah dance, in which they both were lifted up on chairs.

He wrote: ''May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend.''

Katy wrote: ''Ditto''

Dasha Zhukova, founder of Garage magazine, also shared a snap from the event, which saw Karlie wearing a white gown for the bash.

She said: ''Our Best Friends' Wedding (sic)''

Karlie and Joshua wed in a Jewish ceremony in New York last year with less than 80 people in attendance.

It was said at the time they would put on a larger event for friends and family in 2019.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and the entrepreneur - who met at a dinner party in 2012 - announced their engagement in July, weeks after Joshua had popped the question in the Big Apple.

A source said at the time: ''They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they're excited to build their future together.''