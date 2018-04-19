Karlie Kloss has signed a deal with Estée Lauder.

The [age]-year-old model is set to become the newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador for the beauty brand, joining the company's current roster of spokesmodels including Kendall Jenner, Misty Copeland, and Yang Mi.

Karlie's first campaigns for the brand are set to debut in July this year, where she will support Estée Lauder's iconic products including Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme.

Speaking in a statement, Karlie said: ''It is a dream come true to join the Estée Lauder family. I am so inspired by the brand's legacy and values - from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company's unparalleled commitment to creating best in class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honoured to be part of such an iconic brand.''

In support of Karlie's signing, the brand have also agreed to help produce scholarships and fund events for the model's Kode With Klossy program, which she founded in 2015 to further career opportunities for women in tech.

Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President for Estée Lauder, said: ''Karlie is the modern-day Estée and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Estée Lauder brand. Karlie has achieved tremendous success in her career through hard work, first taking the fashion world by storm, then becoming a media and television personality, and now empowering young women to become future leaders in tech. Her passion for beauty, unique voice and global social media presence will help us continue to inspire and connect with women around the world.''

Whilst Style and Image Director Aerin Lauder said: ''Karlie is perfect for Estée Lauder. As a successful model, entrepreneur and founder of Kode With Klossy, Karlie is both beautiful and accomplished. I am so excited she is joining the brand.''