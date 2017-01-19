Karlie Kloss is the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The 24-year-old model - who first starred in the 45-year-old fashion designer and the sportswear giant's commercial in July last year - has teamed up with Stella and Adidas for their latest advert alongside yoga instructor Chelsey Korus and sprinter Octavious Freeman.

Speaking about her latest venture, the Chicago-born star said: ''The Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2017 is about celebrating strong female athleticism and embracing new challenges.''

And the blonde beauty - who has also modelled for Nike, Chanel and Alexander McQueen - has admitted the photoshoot enabled her to discover new methods to help her ''strengthen'' her body and mind, and Karlie has admitted her colleagues on set were the ones who educated her.

She explained: ''During the shoot, I learned new ways to strengthen both my body and mind from the other incredible women who champion this exciting new collection. This campaign is all about making your own rules but also embracing inspiration from others.''

Meanwhile, Karlie has admitted she feels most confident when she ''feels strong'' and has completed an intense workout.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I like to do anything that has to do with strength training, like a workout with a lot of reps and light weights or ankle weights, and doing exercises that use your body weight. I like cardio and switching it up with light weights.

''I find that that kind of duality in your workout is super effective. And I feel most confident when I feel strong.''

As well as the exercise, the catwalk icon likes to keep up with a good skincare routine to stop her face from getting ''destroyed'' by the sheer amount of make-up she has to wear for photoshoots and runway shows.

She added: ''I always go to bed with a clean face. At a runway show, or photo shoot, I wear a very thick layer of makeup and it's really important to me that I remove that and cleanse.

''For my nightly routine, I remove make-up with micellar water to remove make-up or anything on my skin. Then I clarify with the Clarisonic brush - even if it's maybe not doing anything, it feels good.''