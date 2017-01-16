Karlie Kloss has been ''super-disciplined'' about her diet.

The 24-year-old model - who posed for her first photoshoot aged 14 years old and has starred in a number of fashion and beauty campaigns since - has hinted she has a sweet tooth , but despite her cravings for tasty treats she has learnt to ''cut down'' on her sugar intake and find healthy alternatives instead.

Speaking about her lifestyle and eating habits to Vogue.com, the blonde beauty said: ''I'm being super-disciplined about trying to cut down on sugar.

''I've been trying to satisfy my sweet tooth in a more healthy, wholesome way.''

And the fashion muse has likened herself to a ''mad scientist'' as every morning she is rustling up a new concoction in the kitchen.

She explained: ''I'm like a mad scientist in the morning, scooping out a teaspoon of this, a half teaspoon of that. I feel like drinking coffee first thing in the morning is very acidic - I like to have something filling that lets you take a dose of your medicine.''

Karlie - who is the face of Carolina Herrera's latest fragrance Good Girl - has admitted she will ''never forget'' the moment she graced the runway for the fashion house nine years ago.

Speaking about the luxury brand, she said: ''I will never forget my first Carolina Herrera moment--I actually opened her runway show nine years ago.''

And the fashion muse has admitted her outfit isn't complete until she sprays perfume, and she has admitted it is the ''last thing'' in her daily routine, which she has to do before leaving her house.

She said: ''It's the last thing I do before walking out the door, just a spritz of perfume.''