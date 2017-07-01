Karlie Kloss is always late.

The 24-year-old supermodel infuriates her loved ones so much with her habitual bad timekeeping, they have begun lying to her about the time they are meant to meet in order to try and make her more punctual.

She admitted: ''I'm 10 minutes late wherever I go. I'm not proud of it.

''My friends and family now tell me they're meeting earlier than they are so that I'm on time.''

While her timekeeping is poor, Karlie is always determined to ''enjoy every moment'' of her life.

Asked the best piece of advice she could give her younger self, she said: ''Enjoy every moment and every day because the last 10 years of my life have been more like 10 lifetimes.

''And, 'Slow down and don't try and have everything figured out.' ''

The blonde beauty enjoys a globetrotting lifestyle with her glamorous career, and documents everything in a journal.

Though the diary is intended as personal to her, Karlie hasn't ruled out publishing her entries one day.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I really love to write. I keep a journal to document the crazy things I get to experience.

''It's just for me but who knows? Maybe I'll publish it one day.''

While Karlie is very proud of her achievement and knows she's ''lucky'' to be in the position she is, she still tries to keep ''growing'' and wants to ''learn more'' every day.

Asked what she's most proud of, she said: ''Striving to be better every day and learn more.

''I feel really lucky that I've been able to experience some really incredible things and travel the world, but I keep trying to grow in new ways and I'm really proud of that.''