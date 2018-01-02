Karlie Kloss has helped to launch the new adidas Alphaskin Performance Layer range.

The 25-year-old beauty models the sportswear giant's revolutionary new designs - which are intended to empower athletes in training and competition - in an advertising campaign.

Of adidas' exciting range, Karlie explained: ''Designed to support, breathe and move with me, Alphaskin tells my body it's time to train.''

Alphaskin is distinguished from traditional base layers because the new design matches the body's movement in competition.

As a result, athletes needn't worry about any unwanted distractions as they exercise.

Rob Lee, the Vice President of design for adidas Training, shared: ''We're committed to creating only the best for athletes and that's exactly what we've done with the disruptive design of Alphaskin.

''After taking a deep dive into their movements, needs and culture, we created a performance layer that keeps up with all of those elements.''

Rob also revealed that adidas conducted extensive research before creating its latest designs.

He shared: ''By using our highly advanced ARAMIS system instead of a traditional static mannequin for testing, we were able to understand how to make Alphaskin and athlete's bodies move as one.

''This allowed us to create a wrapped performance layer that truly dials into the movements of athletes across all sports.''

What's more, adidas has announced that Alphaskin offers kinetic wrapping in a number of different compression levels, meaning there is a fit that suits the personal preference of each and every athlete.