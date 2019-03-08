Karlie Kloss has been getting 'Project Runway' tips from Heidi Klum.

The 26-year-old model is set to take over as host and executive producer of the popular TV series when it returns next week, and has said the programme's former host Heidi - who held the role for 16 seasons - has been ''really supportive'' of her throughout the transition.

Karlie said: ''Heidi has been really supportive. I really believe that this is such a powerful platform to showcase these designers and this next generation talent, and for me it was really important to bring everything that I had, the experience, and everything that I can to this show to help these designers grow and learn.''

And the blonde beauty said she's ''really excited'' to take over the show, and bring the programme back to screens after a two-year hiatus.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''I'm really excited to be a part of this next chapter of the show, to be a part of this incredible cast and bring the show back to Bravo.''

Karlie announced she would be hosting the show in October, and said it was an honour to take on the role after growing up watching the fashion programme.

She said at the time: ''As someone who grew up watching 'Project Runway', I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams.

''I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators - Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano - to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realise their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.''