Karlie Kloss never thought fashion would be ''part of my life''.

The 24-year-old model - who first started modelling at the age of 14 - has admitted she has had to ''grow into'' the fashion industry as she never expected to be a successful model, and it wasn't until she started posing for fashion and beauty campaigns her eyes ''opened'' to this ''world of creativity''.

Speaking about her career to Elle Australia, the blonde beauty said: ''For me, I definitely had to grow into it. First and foremost I had to learn fashion. Fashion wasn't really a part of my life until I started working in the industry as a model and had my eyes opened to this whole other world of creativity and of designers and business and industry. There were hundreds and thousands of jobs that I wasn't really aware of before. I really think I grew into my own point of view and developed my taste and I'd say it's more simple and hopefully classic and chic.''

And the catwalk icon has admitted not only has she had to grow into her career but she has also developed her style and perspective over time.

She explained: ''I think everybody kind of has to grow into their own style and their own perspective. You grow into who you are and your viewpoints on life and how you want to dress and that's the great part of fashion, it's a self-expression. You can change it by the day.

''You can wear a feminine summer dress one day and then leather pants and studs the next. You can really be whoever you want to be or express how you're feeling or what you're inspired by through what you put on your body and I think that's really freeing and empowering.''