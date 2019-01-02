Karlie Kloss cried when she put on her wedding dress for the first time.

The 26-year-old model - who tied the knot with Joshua Kushner in October last year - admits she was in tears when she put on her gown.

In a clip from her wedding dress fitting at the Christian Dior workshop in Paris, shared as part of a video summary of 2018, she admitted: ''I literally, like, just started crying the minute I saw it.''

Meanwhile, Karlie previously admitted she follows her ''own moral compass'' within her romance with Josh and likes to keep things to herself when it comes to their relationship.

She said: ''At the end of the day, I've had to make decisions based on my own moral compass - forget what the public says, forget social media. I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications ... It's frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don't think the same happens in conversations with men.''

Joshua proposed to Karlie during a romantic getaway to New York.

An insider said at the time: ''He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York. They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they're excited to build their future together.''

Karlie then confirmed the news on her Instagram account a few weeks later.

She said: ''I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over (sic)''