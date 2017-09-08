Karlie Kloss can't believe she made her ''very first'' New York Fashion Week appearance 10 years ago.

The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to mark the momentous occasion one decade ago, and the star has admitted the moment Calvin Klein's 20 minute fashion show came to a close her ''life changed'' for the better.

The blonde-haired beauty shared a photograph of her sporting a grey cami dress on the catwalk, which captures her looking young and fresh-faced on her Instagram account.

Karlie captioned the post: ''It's hard to believe that 10 years ago this week, I came to NYC for my very first NYFW. After that 20 minute runway show, my life changed. (sic).''

The Kode With Klossy founder ''couldn't have fathomed'' what her future had in store for her or the many years of ''adventures'' ahead when she first started out, but has admitted her entire career at the helm of the fashion industry has ''far exceeded [her] wildest dreams''.

She continued: ''I couldn't have fathomed the next 10 years of adventures that were to come, it has far exceeded my wildest dreams.''

And the style muse is ''eternally grateful'' to the American fashion house's founder and designer Calvin Klein, 74, for giving her her ''first chance''.

She said: ''I am eternally grateful to @calvinklein for giving me my first chance, I will never forget it. (sic).''

Karlie also thanked other creative masterminds, fellow models and other people involved in the industry who have been a part of her ''wild ride''.

The American star concluded her heartfelt post: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has been part of this wild ride. #TBT (sic).''