Karlie Kloss always carries a teaspoon with her to carry out her eyelash hack.

The 26-year-old model - who is married to Joshua Kushner - has revealed that she is never without the kitchen utensil as it is ''very functional'' and is great for getting a really ''tight curl'' on her lashes.

She said: ''This teaspoon is very functional; it's in my bag at all times for whatever the needs are.''

Revealing her main use for the spoon in a make-up tutorial for Vogue, she shared: ''One tip and use of a teaspoon that I learned backstage from Pat McGrath at a fashion show way back when was to use a teaspoon to really get a very tight curl on the lash ... you can really get right onto the lid and pinch it

''This is my eyelash trick.''

For those who don't want to carry a spoon with them, she the blonde beauty suggested a high-end eyelash curler.

She added: ''You can go all high-tech and use one of these suckers -- a heated eyelash curler.

''It molds the lashes into the shape that you want without any risk of pulling your lashes out.''

Meanwhile, Karlie recently admitted she is always ''fixing'' her make-up in the ''back of a taxi'' as it's a chance to refresh your look on the go.

She said: ''I don't know about you but I personally find I'm constantly on the go fixing my make-up in the back of a taxi cab, or a bathroom. I need a refresh and to touch up my skin.

''I take concealer under the eyes, around your nose, around your lips to refresh your look, I like to use concealer over foundation because I don't like that caking look on my skin, if I have an acne spot or dark circles under my eyes I'll use a heavier concealer.''

The statuesque beauty - who was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2011 until 2015 - also revealed her biggest facial skin problem is that her ''nose is always red'' so she has developed a special technique to cover up the blemish.

She said: ''Whether it's winter, summer, spring, fall, my nose is always red - really just be very concentrated in the areas that need it. I have very hooded lids so I like to be very light with eyeshadow and get right in the socket.''