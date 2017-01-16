Karlie Kloss is most confident when she ''feels strong''.

The 24-year-old model loves to hit the gym as much as possible as she feels better in herself after a good workout.

She said: ''I like to do anything that has to do with strength training, like a workout with a lot of reps and light weights or ankle weights, and doing exercises that use your body weight. I like cardio and switching it up with light weights.

''I find that that kind of duality in your workout is super effective. When you incorporate light weights in your workout it builds more muscle, which burns more calories even when you're resting, and I feel most confident when I feel strong.''

As well as the exercise, the blonde beauty likes to keep up with a good skincare routine to stop her face from getting ''destroyed'' by the sheer amount of make up she has to wear for photoshoots and runway shows.

She added: ''I always go to bed with a clean face. At a runway show, or photo shoot, I wear a very thick layer of makeup and it's really important to me that I remove that and cleanse.

''For my nightly routine, I remove makeup with micellar water to remove makeup or anything on my skin. Then I clarify with the Clarisonic brush - even if it's maybe not doing anything, it feels good. Then, I love using argan oil that isn't too fragrant on my hands and face because my skin gets destroyed otherwise.''

And Karlie is only happy to have her surroundings inspire her fashion and make up choices and admits she is ''a bit more daring'' with her style when she is in New York.

She told ELLE.com: ''New York City is eccentric and electric, so I feel like in New York I am a bit more daring. When I am walking the streets here, anything goes [whether] you want to dress up or go more casual, or wear heels or sneakers.

''When I am in Europe I am more formal, and in New York I like to be more adventurous. In beauty, I would say especially in New York, I love to do a colourful lip. I love to experiment with a red lip, a pop of colour.''