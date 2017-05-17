Karlie Kloss believes in the supernatural world.

The 24-year-old model - who first started modelling at the age of 14 and was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2011 to 2014 - is hopeful that there is more to the world than meets the eye and accepts that there could be ghosts and apparitions out there.

Asked if paranormal entities exist, she told Stylist magazine: ''I like to believe so. There's just so much that is beyond what we can explain.''

The American blonde beauty also admitted that she fears she will die before she gets the chance to start a family and before she achieves everything she wants to in her life.

She said: ''I'm scared of dying before I really get to build a legacy and family that I want.''

Karlie prides herself on having an open and inquisitive mind and wants to be learning continually to the very end of her life. Her yearning for learning led her to study computer coding at New York University.

Asked what she wants to know before she dies, she said: ''That I've lived every day to the fullest. There's so much I want to learn - I hope that I'm still learning even on my last day.''

Despite being desperate to expand her knowledge, Karlie - who is part of Taylor Swift's 'girl squad' - admits that she found it difficult to master the art of patience.

On what is the biggest lesson she has ever learnt, she said: ''Patience. I am somebody who likes to be constantly on the go, moving ahead and getting things done. But slowing down and being more present, conscious and thoughtful can actually be more productive.''