Karl Urban thinks the studio behind the 'Star Trek' franchise would be ''insane'' to ignore the talents of Quentin Tarantino.

The legendary director has been heavily linked with an involvement with an upcoming 'Star Trek' movie, and Karl - who plays the role of Leonard McCoy in the rebooted film series - has welcomed the idea.

He told HuffPost: ''I think Quentin Tarantino doing that film would be phenomenal.

''He is definitely one of the most exciting filmmakers that's currently working and if he has an interest in making a 'Star Trek' film, I think the studio would be insane not to let him do that.''

Karl also admitted he'd relish the chance to work with Tarantino, 56.

He said: ''Obviously, I'd very much relish the opportunity to be a part of it, if it came to be.''

Meanwhile, Tarantino previously insisted that the tenth movie of his career would be his last.

The legendary filmmaker - whose past hits include 'Pulp Fiction', 'Django Unchained' and 'The Hateful Eight' - has also teased details of his final project, saying it will be ''epilogue-y''.

He shared: ''If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story, and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all. And I could imagine that the tenth one would be a little more epilogue-y.''