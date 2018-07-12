Zalando has teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld.

The online store is collaborating with the luxury brand to launch a range of apparel and accessories which combines the German designer's trademark sophistication and the retailer's contemporary streetwear influence.

The line will include sweatshirts, t-shirts and high neck bomber jackets and the accessory collection includes a range of bags, such as totes, backpacks and bum bags.

The line will feature 84-year-old Karl's signature monochrome colour palette with a few additional pink and red tones and items will carry the distinctive 'KARL' logo.

Commenting on the range on their website, Zalando said: ''The exclusive Karl Lagerfeld collection at Zalando promises to further enrich our considerable premium selection.

''Offering the most relevant and fashion-forward assortment to our 23 million plus customers across 17 markets.''

The campaign for the line will feature influencer and model Mandy Bork who has an Instagram following of 89,000.

Meanwhile, Karl is set to launch a cosmetics line with ModelCo Cosmetics.

The designer is expanding his iconic fashion brand to the beauty market as he teams up with the Australian make-up company to create a limited edition range of 50 products and the designer - who is also the creative director of luxury fashion house Chanel and Fendi - is no stranger to the brand.

Having used ModelCo cosmetics to add colour to his fashion sketches in the past but admits the process of creating his own products was more complicated than he had experience with but hopes it will inspire ''all ages'' to play around with the products.

He said: ''[The process is] very different than working on a makeup collection as a product. The technical part I don't know about; I only know the aesthetic part. This collection is done for people of any age who may like it - also young people who know more about makeup than all of us.''