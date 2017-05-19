Karl Lagerfeld is set to collaborate with Anna Wintour on a fashion range.

The 67-year-old editor in chief of American Vogue has tapped the 83-year-old fashion designer to work on a limited edition clothing line for the creative mastermind's eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld Paris to mark the publication's 12th anniversary.

According to Vogue.com the upcoming collection will feature 10 dresses that have been inspired by Vogue magazine's rose, and will also be created with summery prints, floral detail and pale pink lace trim.

The capsule is believed to include formal garments from off-the-shoulder dresses, as well as v-plunge, frilled hem dresses, that will be work appropriate and will retail between $148 to almost $200 when it exclusively hits The Dress Address at Lord & Taylor's online site and stores.

Meanwhile, Karl - who is also the creative director of the prestigious French brand Chanel as well as the Italian designer company Fendi - boasts a long list of celebrity clientele including Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Lily Rose Depp, who felt ''pretty intimidated'' prior to meeting the fashion mogul, although the 17-year-old model has revealed he isn't as ''scary'' as people assume.

Speaking previously about the creative mastermind, she said: ''A lot of people will think that working with Karl is intimidating as he is such an icon and presence, and in a way I guess it is.

''I was pretty nervous in the beginning and pretty intimidated even though I've known him since I was eight years old. But I think once you get on set and you're actually there, working with him you realise, he's really not as scary and intimidating as everyone thinks he is. He's honestly just the nicest guy. And he's so smart and creative.''