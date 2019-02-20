Karl Lagerfeld wants to be cremated.

The creative director of Chanel - who passed away on Tuesday (19.02.19) at the age of 85 - had very specific plans for what should happen after his passing.

Speaking in April last year in an interview which has surfaced since his death, he told Numero.com: ''There will be no burial ... I've asked to be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother ... and those of Choupette [his cat], if she dies before me.''

Karl passed away after battling ill health for several weeks. He was admitted to hospital in Paris, France on Monday evening (18.02.19) and passed away Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be made public.

And since his death, tributes from the fashion and showbiz worlds alike have poured in including former popstar and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP x vb (sic)''

Whilst Donatella Versace shared: ''Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.''

Model Alexa Chung recalled how ''witty and generous'' Lagerfeld was when she interviewed him, and said knowing him was ''an honour''.

She wrote: ''Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.''