Karl Lagerfeld's bodyguard has designed luxury fashion line.

Sebastien Jondeau has been the bodyguard and friend of the 84-year-old designer - who is the creative director for prestigious fashion houses Chanel and Fendi - since 1998, and it seems the 43-year-old Frenchman has picked up a thing or two about fashion from Karl, as he's now created his own collection of ''menswear essentials'' inspired by his day-to-day life with the legendary fashion mogul.

Speaking to Refinery 29, Sebastien said: ''The collection is the reflection of ... it's me. From where I came, to do this now, is a big bridge.

''I had a good team that helped me to make everything real. Karl is more than friendship for me. More like a father, but most of the time he is my boss, and I have a lot of respect for him. He's been very generous.''

Since becoming Karl's bodyguard 20 years ago after completing his service in the French army, Sebastien has modelled in many of Karl's campaigns, including on the prestigious Chanel runways.

The bodyguard's fashion line includes a cashmere beanie, ''luxury sweats'' and a three-piece evening suit based on Sebastian's quick outfit changes between Karl's various appointments.

Sebastien admitted the Chanel designer is a huge ''inspiration'' for him because of his dedication to fashion houses.

He added: ''We're on a plane and [Karl] can make a drawing of something he saw in his head. He wakes up at night to do drawings. He's a big inspiration for me.''

The luxury collection of ''menswear essentials'' are now available for purchase online and can be shipped to 100 countries.