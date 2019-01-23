Karl Lagerfeld was too ''tired'' to take his bow at the end of Chanel's haute couture shows.

The 85-year-old designer missed both his fashion house's presentations in Paris on Tuesday (22.01.19), with the studio's director Virginie Viard - a long-time friend and collaborator of the creative director - representing him on stage instead.

Chanel said in a statement: ''For the traditional greeting at the end of the show, Mr. Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him and greet the guests alongside the bride.

''Virginie Viard as creative studio director and Eric Pfrunder as Chanel's director of image continue to work with him and follow through with the brand's collections and image campaigns.''

Despite the designer's absence the show - which was set in a summer garden with contrasting snowfall - went without a hitch, and 17-year-old model Kaia Gerber led the runway in a pink floor-length gown embroidered with real flowers and adorned with grey feathers, while her hair was styled into in a 60s-inspired beehive.

Another notable outfit from the collection was that of Italian model Vittoria Ceretti who channelled the ''Chanel retro bride'' in a gem-encrusted one piece and matching swim cap which featured a floor-length sparkling grey veil.

The 20-year-old model wrote on Instagram after the show: ''I just had the honour to walk this Chanel couture show as the bride.

''I've waited for this moment for a long time and I couldn't be any happier with this beautiful dress. Grazie to everyone who made this possible.''