Karl Lagerfeld says he would rather spend his spare time playing with his Birman cat Choupette Lagerfeld than surfing the web because he has little interest in the internet.
Karl Lagerfeld doesn't surf the internet - because he'd rather spend his spare time with his pet cat.
The 85-year-old fashion mogul has a very close bond with his Birman breed Choupette and he prioritises playing with his pussy over checking the web or social media sites.
Revealing he doesn't scroll sites on his smartphone in an interview with The Cut, he said: ''No, no. I think it's great, but I have assistants who inform me [about] what I have not seen. Personally, I have no time. I don't do internet, I don't do Facebook. I have to sketch, I have to play with Choupette, I have to sleep. The day is too short for that.''
Lagerfeld has an incredibly close bond with his feline friend - who originally belonged to a friend of his - but his love for his cat came as a surprise to him because he initially thought owning a pet would be ''too much fuss''.
He explained: ''My best friend, Sandy Brant had a cat, and I thought it was too much, the fuss about the cat. Then a friend of mine came with Choupette and said, to one of my mates, not even to me, 'I'm leaving for two weeks, can you keep the cat?' When he came back, I told him that the cat was not returning to his house, and I kept it, this kind of genius creature.''
Lagerfeld insists nothing is too much trouble for his beloved Choupette and the cat regularly travels with him by private jet.
The clothing genius - who is the head creative director of the fashion houses Chanel and Fendi and his own eponymous fashion label - said: ''She loves private jets. She is always on the knees of the pilots.
''She adores them. You know, the problem with private jets is that even if you have a big one, if you have many people [aboard], then it is a nightmare. More than three or four, forget about it. I remember I came back from Moscow and brought all my assistants. It was the worst flight, because they asked for drinks and this and that. I like to sleep in planes. Or I close my eyes and clean my brain.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.