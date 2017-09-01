Karl Lagerfeld has collaborated with Vans on a new fashion range.

The 83-year-old fashion designer - who is the creative director of the luxury label Chanel, Fendi as well as his eponymous brand - has teamed up with the footwear brand on a clothing, accessories and footwear line titled The Vans x Karl Lagerfeld, which is set to be released on September 7.

The style icon's capsule follows a monochrome theme, and the brand's traditional styles of shoes, including the Old Skool, the Vans Classic and the Classic Slip On, will receive the special touch of Karl's signature boucle fabric, as well as ''K-quilted stitching'' into the item.

And the senior footwear designer at Vans named, Angie Dita, has revealed the company wanted to keep the ''unique history'' of the brand, but also introduce Karl Lagerfeld's ''fashion DNA'' into the merchandise as a ''tribute'' to the mogul.

Speaking about the partnership, Angie said: ''Working in close partnership, our teams designed this collection to reflect the unique histories of our respective brands. As a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's fashion DNA, we highlighted elements like boucle fabric and K-quilted stitching, and we reinterpreted Vans' signature checkerboard pattern with Karl's cameo silhouette motif.''

And the German creative mastermind is set for a busy year ahead as he is also set to release a homeware range in the near future.

The fashion mogul's line will include a new bed linen range, premium duvet covers, pillows and pillowcases, as well as plush throws, which will be retailed between £28 and £130.

Karl's Flourish collection will also include a grey and white floral printed bed cover, with a matching cushion, as well as an embellished pillow in the form of his beloved cat named Choupette.