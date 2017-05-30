Karl Lagerfeld is set to launch a beauty line with ModelCo.

The 83-year-old fashion designer launched his eponymous fashion range K Karl Lagerfeld in 2005 and is set to expand his brand to include a cosmetics collection under his partnership with the Australian make-up label, WWD has reported.

The Karl Lagerfeld + ModelCo capsule is believed to be based on the theme of Illuminated Beauty, and the fashion house hope to translate Karl's ''vision and aesthetic'' into ''unique cosmetics'' with the limited edition products.

Speaking about the creative mastermind's new venture, the chief executive of Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Righi, said: ''Through this collaboration, we can offer our consumers a glimpse into how we translate the Karl Lagerfeld vision and aesthetic into unique cosmetics.''

And the company are keen to develop the collection by combining their ''signature DNA'' with ''cutting-edge'' make-up.

Pier added: ''We look forward to developing the collection and combining our signature DNA with innovative, cutting-edge beauty products for all women.''

ModelCo have previously collaborated with models Elle Macpherson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin in previous years, but they are honoured to join forces with Karl's namesake brand and they have described the range as a ''superfun, highly coveted and collectible collection''.

The founder and CEO of ModelCo, Shelley Sullivan, said: ''This superfun, highly coveted and collectible collection will combine our high-quality formulas and innovative, technical packaging with Karl Lagerfeld's unmistakeable artistic aesthetic that's sophisticated, modern and cool.''

The Karl Lagerfeld + Model Co exclusive range will be unveiled next year, and the products will be available to buy worldwide at Karl Lagerfeld stores, as well as at leading beauty stores, online at both Karl Lagerfeld and ModelCo's e-stores.