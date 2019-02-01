Karl Lagerfeld has appointed Carine Roitfeld as his new design partner for his eponymous label, and the pair will launch the partnership with a brand new capsule collection.
Karl Lagerfeld has appointed Carine Roitfeld as a contributor to his eponymous label.
The 85-year-old designer - who is the creative director of French luxury fashion house Chanel, Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi as well as his own brand - has asked his long-time friend to become his new design partner.
To launch the partnership, the pair is set to reveal a collection of essential pieces in September called 'The Edit by Carine Roitfeld' which will include pieces from designer's autumn/winter 2019 line.
In a statement, Karl said: ''[Roitfeld] knows what she wants; she has a vision and she states her vision. She is actually what she seems to be; she matches her image, she fits in her universe, and she is a perfect match for KL.''
Carine added: ''[Lagerfeld] is one of the smartest, most inventive and innovative people I have ever known, after all these years, Karl never calls me Carine - always Madame Roitfeld.''
This news comes after the iconic designer was too ''tired'' to take his bow at the end of Chanel's haute couture shows earlier this month.
Karl missed both his fashion house's presentations in Paris with the studio's director Virginie Viard - a long-time friend and collaborator of the creative director - representing him on stage instead.
In a statement, Chanel said: ''For the traditional greeting at the end of the show, Mr. Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him and greet the guests alongside the bride. Virginie Viard as creative studio director and Eric Pfrunder as Chanel's director of image continue to work with him and follow through with the brand's collections and image campaigns.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.