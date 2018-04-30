Karl Lagerfeld is set to launch a cosmetics line with ModelCo Cosmetics.

The 84-year-old designer is expanding his eponymous fashion brand to the beauty market as he teams up with the Australian make-up company to create a limited edition range of 50 products and the designer - who is also the creative director of luxury fashion house Chanel and Fendi - is no stranger to the brand, having used ModelCo cosmetics to add colour to his fashion sketches in the past but admits the process of creating his own products was more complicated than he had experience with but hopes it will inspire ''all ages'' to play around with the products.

He said: ''[The process is] very different than working on a makeup collection as a product. The technical part I don't know about; I only know the aesthetic part. This collection is done for people of any age who may like it - also young people who know more about makeup than all of us.''

ModelCo's CEO Shelley Sullivan is excited for the collaboration and to be partnering with an ''innovative'' company who can help bring their cosmetics to a millennial market and help the brand's global expansion.

Speaking to WWD, she said: ''[Karl Lagerfeld is a] creative and innovative company, with a team that thinks out of the box. They are very connected with a Millennial audience and deeply grounded in fashion. At the same time, ModelCo resonated with the iconic, playful DNA at the heart of Karl Lagerfeld. This helped to bring this project to life, creatively, in the product palette we developed together. We felt that these attributes made them a perfect match with what we stand for and who we want to connect with. We felt that creating the Karl Lagerfeld + ModelCo beauty collection would fit nicely in our existing marketing plan and set the scene for our brand globally.''

The limited edition make-up collection will launch globally on May 14.