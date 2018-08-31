Karl Lagerfeld is launching a new jewellery line with model Kaia Gerber.

The 84-year-old iconic designer will be pairing up with the 16-year-old model - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - to release a new range of jewellery, including a choker a bracelet and earrings.

Using Swarovski crystals, rhodium plating, and premium black velvet, the Karl x Kaia collection is a glorious infusion from two globally renowned fashionistas.

The original three-piece jewellery collection is available to buy now on KARL.com and will be available in Selfridges from 15th September.

This isn't the first time the two have worked together either, as Kaia has starred in adverts for Karl's fall campaign.

Kaia was featured wearing pieces from the new line, which were inspired by Karl's love of architecture.

The designer shot the images at his 7L studio in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, with styling by Carine Roitfeld, and Karl's own photographs of Parisian architecture decorating the background.

Whilst Kaia has been strutting her stuff for the camera for the brand's fall campaign, the images won't be used to the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia fashion line, as the house says the collection will have its own separate advertising campaign.

Kaia's collaboration with Karl - whom she has previously worked with by walking in two Chanel shows - was first announced at the start of this year, when Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said they are excited by the venture.

In a statement, Pier said: ''When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together.

''We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in LA and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.''