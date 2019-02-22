Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette is ''in mourning'' for her late owner.

The iconic designer's heiress pet has paid tribute to the Chanel creative director following his death on Tuesday (19.02.19) in a heartbreaking Instagram post which described how the feline was trying her best to cope with her ''once cold but now simply broken heart''.

A post on the official Choupette Lagerfeld Instagram account- which showed the Burmese appearing behind a black veil - read: ''Thank you everyone for your words of condolence. With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning.

''I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman (sic).''

Choupette was one of Karl's most important companions and is reportedly set to inherit his entire £150 million fortune.

According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the German creative director of Fendi could have his entire multi-million-pound fortune handed over to his feline under German law, providing she had been nominated as his ''heir'' through an association or foundation.

Karl was given the animal in 2011 after model Baptiste Giabiconi asked him to look after his pussy whilst he was travelling, leading to the fashionista bonding with the cat and deciding to make the feline his permanent friend.

Speaking to Numero magazine last year about leaving his vast fortune to Choupette, he said: ''Among others, yes. Don't worry, there is enough for everyone. She has her own little fortune, she's an heiress.''

Karl passed away at the age of 85 after battling pancreatic cancer for several weeks. He was admitted to hospital with in Paris, France, on Monday evening (18.02.19) and passed away Tuesday.