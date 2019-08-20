A catfight has ensued over a battle to control the Instagram account of Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette.

The claws have come out over a legal battle concerning the online presence of the late designer's beloved pet, with the founder of the popular Choupette's Diary blog and social media accounts fearing that Chanel is attempting to gain control of the cat's social media accounts, according to Page Six Style.

Ashley Tschudin created the account in 2012 and the page, which consisted of images reposted from the iconic designer and his friends, has since amassed over 250,000 followers and the founder later worked with Karl on the launch of the cat's collaborations with Shu Uemura, Melissa Shoes.

Now, a new Instagram account has been made, titled @choupetteofficiel, and Ashley suspects the cat's new owner Françoise - who has cared for the animal for years - is behind the page.

A potential catfight was sparked last week when @choupetteofficiel took to opportunity to leave a fur-midable comment on Ashley's page reading: ''Dear friends, thanks for your concern! This is my only account. With love, Choupette.''

Soon after this comment was posted, the new account copyrighted their images meaning any of their content would include the page's official watermark.

Friday (17.08.19) marked the drop of Choupette's Diary's e-commerce shop and according to documents obtained by the United States Patent and Trademark Office,

Ashley filed to trademark the name of her brand less than a month after Lagerfeld's death.

Alexandra Roberts, an associate professor at the University of New Hampshire School of Law, told the publication that although Tschudin has every right to sell her images, it's unlikely she has much of a legal case in regards to reposting pictures of Choupette.

Roberts said: ''If she doesn't have permission from copyright owners for all the photos she posted in the past, her account may be in jeopardy and she can be sued for copyright infringement.

''If I were advising Choupette's Diary I think I'd tell her to get her own cat of a similar breed, name it Choupette, revise the sketch a bit to be super safe, and move forward using her own pictures of her own cat with her blog and Instagram with a Choupette's Diary trademark.''