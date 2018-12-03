Chanel is reportedly set to become the subject of a new series on Netflix which follows the work of different visionaries in the worlds of fashion, film, food, and entertainment.
The fashion house is reportedly set to become the subject of episode one of a new series on the streaming service which follows the work of different visionaries in the worlds of fashion, film, food, space, sports, and entertainment.
The first edition of the documentary will follow creative director Karl Lagerfeld as he prepares for the brand's the spring/summer 2018 couture show and the film has been directed by Andrew Rossi.
Andrew - who was responsible for popular documentary 'The First Monday', which looked into the preperations behind the Met's 'China Through The Looking Glass' exhibition - and was given access to Karl and his team to shoot what happened seven days before the show.
Meanwhile, Karl has previously spoken about his passion for photography, explaining he enjoys it because it ''completes the circle'' between his ''artistic and professional restlessness.''
Speaking to Vogue Online about his passions, the creative mastermind said: ''Today, photography is part of my life - it completes the circle between my artistic and professional restlessness.''
Meanwhile, Karl - who has boasted a successful career at the helm of the fashion industry since the 1950s - has revealed he would love to expand his entrepreneurial skills and launch his own chain of luxury hotels named Karl Lagerfeld Hotels and Resorts at the Lisboa Palace Complex in Macau, China, in the future.
Speaking previously, Karl's representative said: ''[It] is in the process of studying other opportunities to open other properties around the world.''
