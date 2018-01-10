Karen Gillan has taken to Twitter to reveal she has finished filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.
Karen Gillan has wrapped up filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.
The 30-year-old actress stars as alien assassin Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming third 'Avengers' movie, and to celebrate wrapping up filming, Gillan took to Instagram to share the news.
Along with a picture of a bracelet on her wrist, Gillan wrote: ''After approximately one year of shooting, I've officially picture wrapped on 'Avengers Infinity War', parts 1 and 2! A monumentally inspiring experience. And thanks to the @therussobrothers our fearless directors for this badass 'Infinity War' bracelet.
''Now I must wash the blue from under my fingernails. For 4 days. #nebula #avengersinfinitywar #may4th (sic)''
The Scottish star recently revealed it is a painstakingly long process preparing for the movies as she sits in hair and make-up to get blue skin ''stuck'' to her face for numerous hours each day.
Gillan said: ''I've been in there [Marvel Cinematic Universe] for a little while now, nearly five years playing this blue bald character.
''It takes four hours in the morning of having a skin stuck on my face.''
'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.
The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the 28-year-old star's debut in a Marvel production.
'Avengers: Infinity War' is slated to be released on May 4, this year.
