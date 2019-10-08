Karen Gillan doesn't agree with Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel films.

The actress - who has starred as Nebula in a number of Marvel movies including 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - says 'Guardians' director James Gunn ''injects so much of his personality'' into his work and has branded it ''very cinematic''.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema. Cinema is story-telling with visuals. He injects so much of his personality, his sense of humour... that's a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it's very cinematic. He's an artist.''

The 31-year-old actress made her comments after legendary director Scorsese said that Marvel films are ''not cinema'' and compared them to ''theme parks''.

Martin said: ''I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.''

Samuel L Jackson also defended Marvel's films, suggesting that audiences can enjoy all types of cinema.

Samuel, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, said: ''I mean that's like saying 'Bugs Bunny' ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's OK. Ain't going to stop nobody making movies.''