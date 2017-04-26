Karen Gillan's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' alter ego Nebula was supposed to be killed after the first movie.

The 29-year-old actress plays the blue-skinned alien assassin in the Marvel franchise but has now revealed her character was actually supposed to die in the first film but she is grateful Nebula lived on as she's in the sequel and will feature in the next two 'Avengers' films.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the flame-haired Scot said: ''It was a surprise for me because when I read the script for the first movie my character died in it. And then when we got close to shooting that, suddenly her ending was rewritten, and then it was rewritten again.

''So I just didn't know what was going on. And then she didn't die in the first movie and I was really excited about that.''

Gillan - who rose to fame starring as companion Amy Pond alongside Matt Smith in 'Doctor Who' - sees a lot of possibilities for Nebula in the 'Avengers' films and the third 'Guardians' movie and hopes the character gets to fulfil her wish to murder her stepfather Thanos in one of the stories.

She said: ''I thought I would be coming back but then when I read the script for the second film I saw all the stuff that I got to do and all the emotional stuff and I was just really excited. I would like to see Nebula be embraced into the 'Guardians' family because I think that's what she probably needs, even though she wouldn't ever let on. I would like to see her fulfil her clear agenda which is to kill Thanos. I think that would be cool.''

Karen is remaining tight-lipped about the plot for 'Avengers: Infinity War' but she did say her character has a ''good presence''.