Karen Gillan hopes ''drunk Thor'' will be part of the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film.

'Avengers: Endgame' saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor overweight and constantly drunk throughout the movie after falling into a depressive slump following Thanos' victory in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The ending of the film teased that the Asgardian god of thunder maybe joining the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' squad, led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, after his stint with the crew in 'Infinity War'.

The 31-year-old actress - who plays Nebula in the MCU films - is very much on board for Chris to become part of the franchise and thinks it would be ''hilarious'' to see Thor have ''some sort of captain rivalry'' with Star-Lord.

Asked whether she wanted Thor to join 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as a permanent member, she told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''Yes. I think that would be hilarious to see Thor and Star-Lord in some sort of captain rivalry. I think drunk Thor would fit in more though.''

Karen has also admitted she was ''so happy'' when she discovered director James Gunn had been re-hired after he was fired by Disney following a series of controversial tweets which resurfaced.

The former 'Doctor Who' star insists it is the correct decision as it just ''wouldn't be the same movie'' without him.

She said: ''I was so happy because it truly feels like we're part of this little family on 'Guardians'. And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn't be the same type of 'Guardians' movie without him. So much of it is his personality.

''The sense of humour, his taste in music, the characters - there's so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything's as it should be now.''

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is due to start shooting in 2020 once Gunn has completed filming on the follow-up to DC Extended Universe movie 'Suicide Squad'.