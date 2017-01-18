The former Doctor Who star went bald for her role as villainous character Nebula in the 2014 comic book adaptation, and although she enjoyed the freedom of her hair-less look, she wasn't looking forward to doing it all again for the follow-up.

Luckily for her, director James Gunn and the film's producers decided they would only give her an undercut this time around, allowing her to keep the hair on top.

"I shaved half of my head this time, but they took away the butt - like, the underneath-half of my hair, and then left the top part," she tells TheWrap.com. "That was the best gift ever."

It's not yet clear how Gunn will use her undercut look in the forthcoming sequel, but Karen is excited fans will learn more about her complicated relationship with her adoptive father Thanos, voiced in the first film by Josh Brolin, and her onscreen sister Gamora, portrayed by Zoe Saldana.

She says, "What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get - we know that she's a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues - (but) in the second movie, we're going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we're going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora."

"I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character," Karen adds. "I was just allowed to completely explore that and take it to a completely different dimension with her. I was really happy about that."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will open in theatres in May (17), but in the meantime, Karen is keeping busy back in her native Scotland, where she has started production on her feature film directorial debut, which she also wrote and stars in.

The project, formerly titled Tupperware Party, reunites Karen with her Guardians co-star Lee Pace, and follows a young woman on a journey of rediscovery after a personal loss.

A release date for the movie has yet to be revealed.