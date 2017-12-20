Karen Gillan found working with the star-studded cast on 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' to be intimidating.

The 30-year-old actress appears alongside the likes of DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in the Jake Kasdan-directed action movie, and Karen has admitted she was initially a little overawed to be working with some of Hollywood's most well-known performers.

She explained: ''There's definitely a level of intimidation that comes with just working with people who are at the top of their field and you're relatively new.

''But also, what you get when people are that good at it, is that it's easier for you because they know how to support you and set you up for things. So, it's slightly intimidating, but also easier.''

The movie is a standalone sequel to the 1995 hit 'Jumanji', which starred the late comedian Robin Williams.

And although Karen understands why some fans feel frustrated by the ever-increasing number of reboots and sequels, she feels 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' still manages to feel original.

Speaking to Collider, the Scottish star shared: ''In these times, we're inundated with reboots, remakes and sequels, so everybody is feeling a little like, 'Where is the original content?'

''But every once in awhile, you get something like this, that is original while still being a sequel, which is quite rare.''

Karen also revealed that a significant proportion of the new movie was improvised by the star-studded cast.

She said: ''There's a ton of improvised dialogue in the film. Jake, the director, is extremely collaborative, so we got to sit down with the writers, all in a room, to talk about our thoughts on everything, and I definitely think some improvements were made there.''