Scottish actress Karen Gillan has admitted that filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4' back-to-back has felt like ''the longest shoot in the world''.
The 29-year-old actress plays the role of Nebula in the Marvel movies and she's admitted that her latest on-set experience of working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo has been an exhausting process.
She shared: ''So this is the longest shoot in the world. It's been going since January, and it goes right up until December. And then it goes into reshoots - like immediate, more additional photography -
next year.
''So it's like an ongoing thing, which is really cool, because it feels like a whole family now.''
Despite committing so much time to the Marvel movies, Karen has been ''sworn to secrecy'' about the script.
However, the Scottish actress did reveal that her character's ongoing storyline ''comes to a head'' in the upcoming 'Avengers' film.
She told Den of Geek: ''I've been sworn to secrecy. But I definitely think that all of what we've been building towards, with all the backstories between Nebula and Thanos, is definitely going to come to a head in the 'Avengers' film, and she's definitely going to confront all of those traumatic memories.
''I definitely think she is going to have her moment.''
Meanwhile, Karen is also poised to appear in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which is due out later this year.
And she revealed the movie will feature one particularly lengthy action scene.
Of her preparation for the film, Karen said: ''I sort of trained up through the Marvel system on that. And so when it came to this, I was like, 'I can do this,' but I was not ready for the amount of fighting that I had to do. I mean it was just hard work.
''There was one particular fight scene in the movie that is so long, and I had to do the whole thing in one-take. You wouldn't know it's one-take from the way it's edited, but we definitely shot the whole thing in a oner at one point.''
