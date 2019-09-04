Karen Gillan ''loves'' wearing her 'Jumanji: The Next Level' costume.

The actress will be reprising her role as Ruby Roundhouse in the upcoming sequel, and her stunt double Jahnel Curfman admitted the revealing outfit meant the pair ''put a lot of work'' into their fitness for the film.

She told Showbiz Cheatsheet: ''I went in for my fitting and I was like, 'Karen, I swear these shorts are shorter this year.

''Both of us, we bitch and complain about that costume but I think Karen and I both really love wearing it. It's a lot of fun.

''We put a lot of work into it, into diet and exercise and training to make that costume look good. It is pretty badass.''

Although Gillan's costume sparked some controversy after the 2017 blockbuster 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', the actress explained at the time that she felt there was ''a really valid reason'' for the outfit.

She said: ''I've experienced something similar when I worked on 'Doctor Who' and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again.

''But I have to say, I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason. There's a really valid reason why she's wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!''

Meanwhile, 'Jumanji' co-star Jack Black has recently opened up about how Gillan's character has ''evolved'' for the upcoming sequel, which is set to be released on December 13.

He revealed: ''Also, I should say that Karen is kicking ass in the new 'Jumanji'. Your character has evolved and now you've got more stuff and rad stuff to do this time. I can't say what, because that would be spoiler alerts.''