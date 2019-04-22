Karen Gillan doesn't think 'Avengers: Endgame' will ever be finished.

The 31-year-old actress will reprise her role as Nebula in the upcoming blockbuster but admitted the film has needed numerous reshoots, prompting the cast to joke they will end up having to act out the final scenes live at the premiere in order for audiences to find out what happens.

She quipped: ''My last day was [a few] weeks ago. They keep doing reshoots.

''We call it 'The Infinity Movie'. It just never ends.

''I think we're going to be at the premiere and they're going to be playing it and we'll act the last scene live because they won't have finished it.''

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star hopes the movie doesn't spell the end for her character.

She told Empire magazine: ''I think I would be really sad to say goodbye.

''I've loved her from the moment I auditioned for her. In the audition, it was a scene between her and Gamora that never made it into the first 'Guardians' movie but it was all about their sibling rivalry and Nebula's jealousy.

''She's evolved from a villain to someone we've developed empathy towards. I think she's going to be a character we're all rooting for.''

While a number of characters were killed off in 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War', Karen was relieved to find out early on that Nebula wouldn't fall victim to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) infamous snap.

She said: ''I probably found out quite early on - before the shooting of the first maybe, because of scheduling stuff.

''I was really excited. I definitely want Nebula to have the cathartic experience she deserves with her father.''