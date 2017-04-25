Karen Gillan got mistaken for a man after shaving off her hair for the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film.

The 29-year-old actress stars as blue-skinned alien Nebula in the Marvel franchise and had to shear all of her long, flame-coloured locks off for the 2014 film, something she was prepared to do to land the role.

Karen was ready to take the clippers to her hair once again for the sequel but director James Gunn and the crew told her she only needed to lose some strands from the back of her head this time, something she was very grateful for as she didn't want to be called ''sir'' again.

The former 'Doctor Who' star said: ''I just shave the back section of my hair this time. But having no hair was an amazing experience. I'm glad I did it. People did keep calling me sir, though. One time I was laying on a hotel room bed in the dark during the day. A man came in to do the turndown service and said, 'Oh I'm sorry, sir.' I was tired and didn't want to have to explain that I as a woman so I just put on this deep voice and went, 'No problem.' It was one of the weirdest moments in my life.''

Revealing it takes her four hours in makeup to become Nebula, she added: ''I find blue bits in my ears a week later. It takes about four hours to get ready each morning. Going to the bathroom on set is a whole thing.''

Karen has a bigger role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' with fans getting to learn a lot more about Nebula's complicated relationship with her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and her adoptive supervillain father, mutant eternal Thanos, something she is very grateful for.

The Scottish beauty said: ''I was over the moon to read the script and find I had all this stuff to do. Nebula is bitter and twisted. Her backstory isn't just hinted at, we really get into it in the new film.''

Karen was in London on Monday night (24.04.17) to attend the European premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.

She was joined on the special blue carpet by her co-stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Kurt Russell and Saldana and director James Gunn.