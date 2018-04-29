Karen Gillan's acting career set her up to be a good director.

The 30-year-old star - who is making her directorial debut with 'The Party's Just Beginning' - knows she can offer a ''safe'' environment for actors, which she says is what they are after.

She said: ''I've just worked with so many directors as an actress, so I know exactly what I want from a director. So I was able to give that to the actors ... So, they want an environment that is safe so that they can offer up their ideas and take risks, like artistically. And not be scared that they're going to get laughed at or shut down, which, it happens. That happens.''

And the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actress looks to James Gunn for directorial inspiration as he gives actors ''wings''.

She added: ''James Gunn is the greatest director in terms of talking to actors. He knows exactly what to do. He is the one that actually really taught me how to create a good environment for actors. He just gives you wings. He would never laugh at an idea. He makes fun of his actors all the time in a very kind of affectionate way. But no, he listens to all of your ideas and he really respects the actors and what they do.''

Karen stars as Nebula in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and is looking forward to seeing the movie as she hasn't even seen a full script yet.

She told Uproxx: ''I'm seeing it on Monday for the first time as well. So we're all on the same page. No one has seen it. The actors haven't seen it. I mean, I haven't read a full script ... I don't know anything. I mean, it's kind of fun and weirdly liberating to just go, okay, I'm just going to shoot my scenes and I don't know how they fit into the overall context. And then on Monday just get to watch it objectively as a movie.''